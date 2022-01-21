Some snags attached to Slaney Street’s ‘historic town’ works in Enniscorthy

WORKS on Slaney Street in Enniscorthy, under the Historic Towns Initiative, have been completed with the exception of one premises, because access to it is currently not available.

In a report presented to the members of Enniscorthy Municipal District this month the Acting District Manager, Bernie Quigley, said there “are a few snags items for both the windows and doors contract number one, and painting contract number two" to be completed.

Ms Quigley said there are some additional works required at a few properties and added: “It’s envisaged these works will be completed when weather permits in the next few weeks.”

Michael Tierney Conservation Architect is to supervise the conservation works element of the scheme.

The members were also told that National Gates is working under contract on the repair and replacement of over 60 timber sash windows for 11 separate buildings that are either vacant or protected structures.

National Gates will return to the property on Slaney Street when access available. Turner and Whelan are contracted to paint 20 premises on the street and Ms Quigley said that work is almost complete, with the exception of minor works that couldn’t be finished because of temperature drops.

The Public Realm works include replacement of public lights, bollards, railings, litter bins, gutters, and downpipes along with tidying of electrical cables on the street elevation.