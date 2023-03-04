Sod turned on first phase of ‘iconic development’ for Wexford town at Trinity Wharf

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O' Brien at the sod-turning ceremony in Trinity Wharf, Wexford with the Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell, Council chief executive Tom Enright and cathaoirleach Cllr George Lawlor.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien arrived in Wexford town on Thursday to help turn the sod on the building of an access road to the Trinity Wharf site where €110 million worth of public and private development is planned to create a brand new waterfront urban quarter including a hotel and marina.

Phase one costing €2 million which began earlier this week, includes the road which required a licence from Iarnród Eireann to traverse a railway line which runs through the former Wexford Electronix site, and other services to facilitate further development.

“This is the start of what will be an iconic development in Wexford town. We have a large amount of interest from prospective investors involved in the business and hospitality sectors. When completed it will be one of the finest developments in one of the finest locations in the county”, said Wexford County Council cathaoirleach George Lawlor who was joined by the Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell, Wexford TDs including the Minister of State at the Department of Justice James Browne, Council chief executive Tom Enright and representatives of contractors Glas Civil Engineering Ltd.

Minister O’Brien complimented Wexford County Council on the ambitious project which will be delivered in a phased programme and which has been allocated €20 million under the Government’s Urban Regeneration Development Fund. A further €7 million has been ring-fenced by Council members in a demonstration of support for the initiative.

He emphasised the value of the fund in breathing new life back into overlooked urban areas throughout the country and said additional finance will be coming on stream with Wexford now well-placed to receive further investment.

Cllr Lawlor described Trinity Wharf as “a truly spectacular site extending out into Wexford Harbour” which was chosen as the prime location to realise the County Council’s vision of a modern, mixed-use development in a compact urban quarter in the heart of Wexford town.

"This development will have a transformative impact as an engine driver to attract inward investment not just to County Wexford but to the entire south east region. The provision of world class commercial property solutions for multi-national companies will enhance Wexford’s reputation as a destination for companies in the life sciences, technology and financial services area”.

“I want to commend my fellow elected members who, under the leadership of chief executive Tom Enright, supported the vision for Trinity Wharf and prioritised the investment programme.

"The collaboration between Wexford County Council, the business sector and the local community creates a dynamic partnership to provide a wonderful legacy for future generations here in County Wexford”.

Iarnród Éireann granted a licence to the local authority to cross the railway line on the site a few weeks ago following lengthy negotiations.