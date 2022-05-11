Snowstorm in May and a big day for The Little Fella brings sunshine

Every now and then I get suckered into the latest trend.

A bean bag seemed like a great idea when I got one in 2020; the bright orange complimenting the tropical colour scheme of my garden.

Of course I never read the instructions and war stories from other bean bag owners.

The use I got out of it was minimal, but it sure looked good. Then a slit appeared in it and some beads (or beans!) poked out, like teenagers sensing a party in the offing.

They started out as a small gang, but when The pesky Elf on The Shelf cut a bigger slit in the bag, in some ludicrously inspired moment, the party grew. When it came time to dump the thing, I was faced with a problem.

The summer was coming fast and the grass underneath was no doubt brown bread but how to get rid of the beans!

After weeks of mulling on this, I decided to empty them into a bin bag lined bin, only the bag didn’t fit.

Now I’ve been out in snowstorms and have seen serious flurries, but what confronted me was unprecedented, to my eyes.

The party well and truly kicked off. They twirled and swirled in their tens of thousands. They danced and tricked about with glee and made a show (of me!), running in columns in between the the decking boards.

My beloved decking now snow lined, just as my garden transformation was getting started.

The sinking feeling was compounded when, hoover and knife in hand, I discovered the task was impossible and I would be looking at these beans forever more! Hours passed and under a stifling sun my idiot task continued.

There are moments in life when you start to really wonder about yourself, and I’ve had many over recent days. How did this happen? Is it just me?

Chatting with a friend days later I was consoled to hear his dog had torn his bean bag apart and a snowstorm had also occurred, in a different part of Wexford.

It was a day befitting confetti.

My son. Heir to the throne. My representative on earth was having his Communion.

It is a day to celebrate as a marker and in the spirit of it we went all out.

“It’s scratchy,” was his response when trying on the suit, but boy did the boy look good.

“Do you like your suit?

“I do.”

“Will you wear it again?”

“Never!”

Communion days are an industry. In 2019 the average spend was said to be €900.

When you add up everything it probably isn’t far from that, so I think it’s about time the Communion makers offer up a percentage of their considerable takings to their party organisers!

Between paying for a bouncy castle, catered food, clothes, haircuts, photos, new shoes etc, the cost is huge, but then it is worth it.

The sun shone and everyone had a great time. It was good to have something positive to celebrate after a difficult time, and we made the most of it.

The photos were bathed in golden sunlight and the children got to spend time with friends, cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles on a day to remember.