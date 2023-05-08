“Smugglers & Summer Snowflakes” – a new podcast by Wexford-based writer Sylvia Cullen

Smugglers & Summer Snowflakes is the intriguing title of a new podcast launched by the County Wexford-based writer Sylvia Cullen which begins on Tuesday, May 9.

The podcast is a collection of four short stories set in Wexford and Wales, which was commissioned by Ancient Connections and is supported by Wexford County Council.

The stories written by Sylvia, were inspired by lives and events in Pembrokeshire and North Wexford and the characters and worlds depicted are closely connected with the seawaters linking both places.

Needle Rock is set in 1629, a time when Pembrokeshire was a refuge for many struggling Irish people; The Maërl Necklace sees a half-drowned Wexford seaman aided by a Welsh islander; The Iron Rose was inspired by the infamous, Wexford-born smuggler, John Connor, a man who became known as ‘the Irish Robin Hood’, and the final story, Dark Warrior came about following the excavation of an engraved stone at Whitesands beach in west Wales, dating back to the eighth century.

All four stories are read by the author and are featured in Sift, an exhibition of new multi-media artwork by artists from east Ireland and west Wales, which is on public view at County Council offices in Carricklawn, Wexford, continuing during office hours until May 19.

“I am delighted to bring this new body of work to podcast listeners in Wexford, Wales and beyond and I hope the stories will be enjoyed by all”, said Sylvia who discovered a large amount of inspirational material while researching the links between Pembrokeshire and Wexford.

The Smugglers & Summer Snowflakes podcast, produced by Stickyback Media, is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Soundcloud. Needle Rock is available this week and a new story will be released each Tuesday until May 30th.

A native of West Waterford living in Wexford, Sylvia was Writer-Facilitator for the award-winning Arts Ability Creative Writing Programme from 2006-2019 and also edited a number of publications of new writing including From the Hill of Wild Berries and Climbing Mountains in our Minds while working with adults in the area of mental health.

She has over 25 years experience in arts participation, facilitating workshops for groups including Cushin Traveller Women’s Group, the National Museum at Collins Barracks, Bealtaine, Wexford Women’s Refuge, Creative Ireland and Women’s Aid, as well as a series of intergenerational workshops for the Gap Arts Festival.

Sylvia is a member of the Arts Council’s Writers-in-Prisons panel, working with Shelton Abbey Open Prison