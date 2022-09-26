Smuggled beer, wine and tobacco with a value of more than €300,000 seized at Rosslare Europort

APPROXIMATELY 77.5kgs of tobacco, 26,000 litres of beer and more than 11,800 litres of wine were seized by the Revenue during the course of three separate routine searches at Rosslare Europort in the past week.

On Saturday, Revenue officers uncovered the 77.5kgs of tobacco and over 500 litres of wine with the assistance of their mobile x-ray scanner following the search of an Irish registered truck and trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Le Havre in France. The haul was said to have a combined estimated value of €61,000 and represented a potential loss to the exchequer of €46,000.

On the same day, almost 26,000 litres of beer were seized from a Polish registered truck that arrived into Rosslare from Dunkirk in France. The alcohol had an estimated retail value of €103,000 and represented a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €48,000.

These seizures came shortly after Revenue officers uncovered almost 11,300 litres of wine which arrived into the country on board a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium. The wine carried an estimated retail value of over €137,000 and represented a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €73,000.

A Revenue spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing following all operations and that they were part of “ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and smuggling”.

They also called on the public to contact them with any information on smuggling on their confidential phone line at 1800 295295.