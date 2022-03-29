Smuggled alcohol worth over €24,000 seized in two separate operations at Rosslare Europort

TWO separate customs operations at Rosslare Europort in recent days saw over 2,800 litres of various types of smuggled alcohol seized by Revenue officials.

The smuggled alcohol included wine, Limoncello and Sambuca and was said to have a combined retail value of approximately €24,300, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €15,600.

The alcohol was discovered following the search of two vehicles and an unaccompanied trailer that had disembarked ferries from Cherbourg, France on 26 and 24 March respectively.

Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.

These operations are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they are encouraged to contact Revenue in confidence on their confidential phone number 1800 295 295.