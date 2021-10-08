Slight rise in Covid-19 rates for Wexford as latest district breakdowns revealed

THERE’S been a slight rise in the rate of Covid-19 in Co Wexford in the past week. While the Model County remains the fifth lowest Covid incidence rate in Ireland, the 7 day incidence rate has risen from 116.9 per 100,000 population on October 1, to 139.9 on October 8.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows that Wexford saw 208 new cases of the virus in the week from October 1 to midnight on October 7.

Meanwhile, the latest county breakdown by Local Electoral Area (LEA) shows that from September 21 to October 4, the Wexford Borough District saw the most new Covid cases with 69. This was followed closely by Enniscorthy (67), New Ross (66), Kilmuckridge (50), Gorey (41) and finally the Rosslare District saw 35 new cases.

With Wexford General Hospital coming under pressure in other areas in recent weeks and people being told to avoid attending the Emergency Department apart from genuine emergencies, there remains 10 people on site being treated for Covid. One person remains in critical care.