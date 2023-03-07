The smoke from the fire, as seen from Clonard.

Hearts were racing across Wexford town this evening (Tuesday) as thick black smoke was visible rising up into the air all over town.

In a week which has seen a devastating fire at Wexford General Hospital and a significant car fire at the Stonebridge multi-storey car park in town, hearts immediately started racing as people assumed it was another case of bad things coming in threes.

Despite the huge plumes of smoke rising above town just after 4.30 p.m., Wexford Fire Service has confirmed that the incident was a relatively minor one which was promptly dealt with.

One unit from Wexford Fire Service responded to a skip fire towards the back of Ard Carman in the Clonard area. A spokesperson for the fire service said that the skip contained quite a bit of plastic and polystyrene which resulted in thick black smoke.

However, shortly after 5 p.m. it was confirmed that the fire had been brought fully under control, the skip was dampened down and that the unit had made the short journey back across the road to the Fire Station.