Six year-old suffers multiple fractures and a head injury after being struck by a car in Wexford town

A six year-old child was rushed to hospital with multiple fractures and a serious head injury this afternoon after being struck by a car on the Clonard Road.

The incident took place at approximately 1.30 p.m. and saw the child, who is reportedly from one of the nearby housing estates, struck by a car near the petrol station on the Clonard Road. The driver immediately stopped and emergency services were called and rushed to the scene.

An ambulance brought the child to Wexford General Hospital, where his condition was described as “stable”, but he is currently in the process of being transferred to Dublin for further care.

While it is hoped that the youngster will make a full recovery, he will have a difficult path ahead of him having suffered fractures to his legs and other areas. The incident is sure to have left his family badly shaken and turned any Christmas plans they had on their head with just days to go.