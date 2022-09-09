Six Wexford students to compete at Worldskills Ireland event at the RDS in Dublin

Six Wexford students will be appearing at Worldskills Ireland this week. (Photo: David O'Shea)

SIX students from Co Wexford will travel to the RDS in Dublin next week to participate in the Worldskills Ireland competition

They will be competing against in excess of 180 other young people from across the country in a range of skills-based trades including automation, robotics, constructions skills and culinary arts.

The six Wexford students competing are composed of: Shereen Kavanagh, from Gorey, and Cian Gaffney, from New Ross, competing in BIM; Shane Walsh, from New Ross, competing in Electrical Installation; Conor Doyle, from New Ross, competing in joinery; Lorcan Murphy, from Enniscorthy, competing in metal fabrication and Dylan Carley, also from Enniscorthy, competing in Polymechanics.

Reaching the national finals is a major achievement in itself as the six students fought off tough competition to secure their places.

They will compete in front of over 15,000 visitors at the WorldSkills Ireland initiative which is the country’s largest experiential skills, apprenticeships, and careers event.

The competition is taking place from September 13 to 15, and is aimed at promoting skills, apprenticeship careers and opportunities for young people.

It allows students, parents, teachers, and guidance counsellors to look at the options available following secondary education.

Commenting on the event, Ray English, WorldSkills Ireland chairperson and technical delegate, said the event will be “a true showcase of the best in class across many different disciplines, offering young people a wealth of options as they move from secondary education and look to their future in the world of employment”.

Referring to the competitive aspect of the event he said: “Our competitions equip apprentices and learners with the lifelong, world-class skills that will drive up training standards to the highest level to help boost Ireland’s productivity and competitiveness.”

The event will also showcase the multiplicity of skills training and apprenticeships on offer nationwide and alongside the competitions there will be demonstrations, try out areas, live talks from industry experts, an opportunity to meet employers who are ready to recruit and the chance to view innovative digital tech skills.

The event is supported by industry and education partners including the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science (DFHERIS), The Higher Education Authority (HEA), SOLAS and NAO.

Worldskills Ireland is also aimed inspiring a new generation of skilled young people as well as changing parents and students’ perceptions about apprenticeships as career options as it will present a new range of choices alongside the traditional options.

The opening times for the event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and group time slots will be allocated from 10 a.m to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendance at the event is free of charge but pre-booking is advisable. To find out more or to book a place log on to www.worldskillsireland.ie.