Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen highlights ‘serious concern’ as Wexford rents now well above national average

The graph shows how rent in Wexford compares to other counties in Leinster

CONCERN has been expressed over the fact that rent prices in County Wexford are well above the national average, according to a rental price report published by Daft.ie.

The report highlighted recent trends in the Irish rental market and was specific to the last quarter of 2021.

According to the report County Wexford recorded an average increase of 15.7 per cent in rent prices for the final quarter of 2021 compared to the same period the previous year and Sinn Féin’s, Deputy Johnny Mythen, said it’s a matter of serious concern, especially given that the national average increase was 10.3 per cent.

"The massive increase of rents over the last year in Co. Wexford is of huge concern,” said Dep Mythen.

He said the average rent in the county now stands at €1,050 and highlighted the fact that cost is in addition to the general cost-of-living “crisis” currently being faced by working people and their families.

"They are facing extortionate heating costs, increases in carbon tax, rip off insurance and soaring childcare costs,” said Dep Mythen.

“If rents continue to rise like this, more people will have little option but to return to their elderly parents’ family homes or face the possibility of homelessness,” he added. He said Government policy is failing and urgent intervention is needed.

Dep Mythen said that when it comes to affordable rental properties the indications from the report are that there is none available in most parts of the state.

"The ban on local councils buying homes with HAP or RAS tenants in-situ, where the landlord is selling up, is contributing to families becoming homeless,” he said.

He added that such properties are being sold to vulture funds, which lease them back to local authorities.

"This makes no social or economic sense,” said Dep Mythen.

"The Government’s 2 per cent rent cap is clearly not working,” he added. “We need a ban on rent increases on all existing and new tenancies, and we need the Government to introduce a refundable tax credit, effectively returning a month’s rent back into renter’s pockets.”

Dep Mythen also said the Government has to accept that its social and affordable rental targets for this year are not sufficient and called for them to be revised.