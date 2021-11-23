Wexford

Significant increase in children presenting at Wexford General Emergency Department with respiratory issues

Inside the ED extension at Wexford General which has been designated a a children's emergency unit. Expand
The new extension to the Emergency Department at Wexford General which has been designated a children's emergency unit. Expand

Inside the ED extension at Wexford General which has been designated a a children's emergency unit.

The new extension to the Emergency Department at Wexford General which has been designated a children's emergency unit.

Padraig Byrne

WEXFORD General Hospital has seen a notable increase in the numbers of children attending the Emergency Department with respiratory issues in recent weeks. A hospital source revealed that the Emergency Department has been “under pressure”, seeing upwards of 20 children per day in recent weeks.

Seemingly, this has partly informed hospital management’s decision to designate the new Emergency Department extension, which had sat idle for a number of months despite having been rushed to construction during Covid-19, as a dedicated children’s emergency unit, providing seven additional beds. This is regarded as being particularly important, with children mostly presenting with respiratory problems at the moment with Covid numbers also on the increase in the community.

