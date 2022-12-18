‘Significant delays’ as Wexford General Hospital once again struggles with number of patients

ONCE again, management at Wexford General Hospital are urging members of the public to avoid attending the Emergency Department (ED) unless absolutely necessary, as they struggle to deal with large numbers of patients presenting there in recent days.

In a statement, a hospital spokesperson said: “Wexford General Hospital’s (WGH) Emergency Department (ED) is extremely busy this today with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom present with complex needs requiring admission. There are significant numbers of admitted patients awaiting ward beds and very significant delays in ED.

“Staff in WGH are encouraging the public to consider all care options before attending their ED. This is to help protect patients who need urgent and emergency care. WGH regrets that patients will face significant delays and asks everyone to help staff at this time by considering other options for non-emergency care, such as Out of Hours GP Service and pharmacies, before attending an ED.

“Staff in Wexford General Hospital would like to thank the General Public for their patience and understanding at this time.”

A lack of beds and delays at the hospital are also having a knock-on effect on the National Ambulance Service who have also stated that they are under significant pressure locally.