‘Short-sighted, with no vision and no ambition’ – Councillors blast Fáilte Ireland over closed Wexford tourist office

WITH Wexford’s quayfront bathed in sunshine on Thursday, a small group of visitors to the town were left bemused. Hands up to the glass to see inside, they were peering in the windows of the closed Wexford tourist office, which has pride of place on our beautiful quayside.

The building has remained idle since Covid hit two years ago and the latest update from Fáilte Ireland is that, going forward, it will only be manned from June to September. This will mean a prominent building in a prime location will sit empty and unused eight months of the year.

At the April meeting of the Wexford Borough District, local councillors were less than impressed with this arrangement.

"I was only tagged in social media post today about it, where visitors were looking for information and the tourist office remains closed," Cllr George Lawlor said. “What we’re left with is a big dirty lump of concrete falling into disarray. It’s completely unacceptable. The town was packed with visitors over Easter.

"I think this decision from Fáilte Ireland is short-sighted and shows no vision and no ambition.”

Cllr Maura Bell agreed whole heartedly with her colleague.

"It's absolutely scandalous," she said. “There’s a sticker in the window with a map of the town and that’s it. I can tell you that the tourist office was a vital service on the quay. The staff there played a vital role not only in directing people to attractions and accommodation, but also with helping anyone in need on the quay. This is just not good enough.”

Cllr John Hegarty suggested that the District Manager write a letter to Fáilte Ireland once again outlining the frustrations of the members.

"If their (Fáilte Ireland) policy going forward is going to be that everybody gets all their information online, then I think Wexford County Council should purchase the building, either by agreement or by CPO. To use it for a couple of months and leave it idle the rest of the year round is not good enough.”

Cllr Lawlor followed this point by asking officials to investigate if Fáilte Ireland were in breach of their planning permission by leaving the building closed most of the year.

Mayor Garry Laffan agreed with the sentiments expressed by the members and it was agreed a letter would be sent to Fáilte Ireland outlining their disappointment with the current state of play.