‘Short-sighted, with no vision and no ambition’ – Councillors blast Fáilte Ireland over closed Wexford tourist office

The tourist office on Wexford quay which has been closed since Covid hit.

Padraig Byrne

WITH Wexford’s quayfront bathed in sunshine on Thursday, a small group of visitors to the town were left bemused. Hands up to the glass to see inside, they were peering in the windows of the closed Wexford tourist office, which has pride of place on our beautiful quayside.

The building has remained idle since Covid hit two years ago and the latest update from Fáilte Ireland is that, going forward, it will only be manned from June to September. This will mean a prominent building in a prime location will sit empty and unused eight months of the year.

