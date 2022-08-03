Shop premises, three-bed bungalow and a self-contained apartment in a Wexford seaside village, all for €1.2m

PROPERTY values in coastal areas of Wexford have seen a substantial rise in recent times. While bearing a price tag of €1.2 million, there’s an interesting opportunity to acquire a home, a business and an apartment to potentially rent out in one of Wexford’s most popular seaside resorts of Kilmore Quay.

Brought to market by Kehoe & Associates in Wexford town, Brady’s shop is described as “a thriving, modern shop premises”. Kitted out to the highest standard, it is currently trading as Mace and is leased out on a four year, nine month lease up to the end of 2024, producing an annual rental income of €85,000 per annum.

"This property would ideally suit those seeking a high yielding commercial investment with additional residential accommodation,” estate agent Bernie Farrell says. “This additional accommodation could be used to increase the overall rental income. The property is superbly located in the village of Kilmore Quay, adjacent to the new camper van park and within walking distance of the bustling village centre. It’s just a short stroll from the picturesque fishing harbour, marina and sandy beach.”

In terms of the bungalow, it consists of a sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining/living room, an office/play room, a family bathroom and three double bedrooms, one of which is en-suite. The property also features a private patio area to the front, enclosed yard to the rear and ample off-street parking.

In addition, for your €1.2 million, you also get a spacious self-contained apartment with own door access, a private patio area, off-street parking and access to a shared rear yard. With Kilmore Quay being a desired destination for visitors all year round, it’s certain to have potential for visitors looking for somewhere to stay locally.

This property bundle is expected to generate some interest and more details can be obtained by contacting Kehoe & Associates.