Shock as man dies on Ballymoney construction site

A CONSTRUCTION WORKER was fatally injured on a site close to the Seafield Hotel in Ballymoney on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two storey house on the site adjacent to the hotel at 3.20 p.m.

CPR was performed for some time but the 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene before 4 p.m.

Gardai said that the man, who has not yet been named, received injuries on the site as a result of a work place accident.

Emergency personnel reported that the man was involved in moving and dismantling shutters, which saw him being crushed by a large metal shutter used to hold concrete.

It’s understood that it was the man’s brother who raised the alarm as he is site operations manager being the site owner of Phelan construction.

The man was originally from the Waterford-Kilkenny border and he was working in Wexford for some time.

On Monday evening, his body was taken to Waterford University Hospital and a file will be sent to the coroner for the completion of an inquest.

The scene was preserved by gardai for some time.

A spokesperson for the The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said that the organisation is aware of this incident and the matter is currently under investigation.

Ray Murphy of Wexford Fire Service said that the ambulance arrived at the scene after two fire vehicles had been used to safety get to the man.

He added that CPR was performed for a long period of time having been taken over from staff on site before the emergency services arrived.

All involved gave their sympathies to the man involved in the accident.