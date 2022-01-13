Sheehan fires shots at two Wexford TDs in motion in support of greyhound industry

FIANNA Fáil councillor Michael Sheehan fired shots at two Wexford TDs as he tabled a motion in support of the greyhound industry at the January meeting of Wexford County Council.

The motion called on the council to reaffirm its support for the local greyhound and equine industry and called on the government to continue to provide the current levels of funding to both. The motion also added: “Furthermore, we call on our Oireachtas members to state their position on this issue and commit to oppose any moves to reduce the support.”

Of the five Wexford TDs, James Browne, Paul Kehoe and Brendan Howlin all voted in favour of Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s renewed funding for the equine and greyhound industries, while Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen voted against and Independent TD Verona Murphy was not present for the vote.

"The reason the government has pledged €17.6m to these industries is that they support hundreds of jobs across the county and country,” Cllr Sheehan said. “I’d like the council to reiterate its support for Enniscorthy dog track in particular. I remember being at a meeting in the Riverside Park Hotel in the build-up to a by-election and two of the candidates stood up and promised the sun moon and stars to support the greyhound industry and the local track. Well two of our TDs failed to support the motion. For Deputy Mythen as an Enniscorthy TD to vote against his own town and then the other TD was not there. This is a valuable and important industry to Co Wexford.”

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Forde noted that the motion was similar to one that had already been passed by the council. “I’ll support the motion, as I supported the last one,” he said. “But, as I did last time, I’d call to ensure that funds are fairly distributed. I’m led to believe that the horse racing side of things tends to dominate.”

Party colleague Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin took great exception to Cllr Sheehan’s referencing of Deputy Mythen.

"I fully support the motion and I think it’s unfair that you’re making this into a political football. Deputy Mythen is 100% behind the greyhound industry and that he’s being portrayed as being somehow against it is not on.”

Cllr Sheehan responded: “Anyone who thinks this is playing politics, just look at the Dáil record. You’ll see one name voted no and another was ‘as lathair’.”

Councillors such as John Fleming, Pip Breen, Jim Codd, Cathal Byrne and John O’Rourke wished to place on record their strong support of the greyhound industry. With the meeting taking place virtually, once the motion was proposed and seconded, there was a call for any dissenting voices. When there were none, it was passed unanimously.