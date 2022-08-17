Sewage works are ongoing in Enniscorthy

WORKS linked with the second contract of the Enniscorthy Sewerage Scheme Phase 3 are ongoing at the moment.

The design, build and operate contract commenced on Monday, April 24, 2017, for the Enniscorthy Wastewater Treatment Plant at Saint John WWTP at Lucas Park, the Prom Pumping station, St. John’s Pumping station and the Kilagooly WWTP/Spring Valley works.

The duration of the contract was 24 months with a follow-up period of seven years, to 2026, and since March, 2019, Enniscorthy Wastewater Treatment Plant has been fully operational and all treated flows are meeting licence Emission Limit Values(ELV).