Seven households so far have received humanitarian aid following Christmas Day flooding in Wexford

WITH the full cost of Christmas Day flooding in areas like Bridgetown and Duncormick still being counted on the ground, it emerged at an emergency meeting of Wexford County Council yesterday that a total of seven households have received humanitarian aid from the Department of Social Protection to date, having been decimated by the rising waters.

Director of Services Carolyne Godkin revealed that there had been 46 expressions of interest to the Department in relation to humanitarian funding, while 16 applications were being processed at the time of the meeting.

Around 100 properties were said to have been damaged by the flash flooding.

While there had been some confusion over who may be entitled to the humanitarian aid and the fact that it was stated it would be “strictly means tested”, Ms Godkin said that the best advice for people who had been affected by flooding was to fill out the form and apply for the aid if they’re in need. However, it was stressed on numerous occasions in the meeting by Ms Godkin that “this fund is to alleviate hardship rather than offer full compensation for damage caused. For example, if you had a top quality oven in your home which was destroyed, you’ll receive a standard oven as a replacement. It won’t be like for like.”

There was praise for Kieran Dunne at the Department of Social Protection for his work in the days following the flood, liaising with people affected and providing advice and support having provided a mobile number where he can be reached. Those who still seeking humanitarian aid or who have queries can still contact Kieran on 0879859290 or by emailing kieran.dunne1@welfare.ie.

"People should apply directly and not assume that they’re ineligible,” Ms Godkin said.

As the floor opened up for discussion at the online meeting, many councillors expressed concerns that not everyone would be entitled to sufficient aid despite their lives having been turned upside down. This led to a motion from Cllr Andrew Bolger calling for the Department of Social Protection to exercise “discretion in exceptional cases where applicants don’t fully fit the fully listed criteria” and that applications be “reviewed on a case by case basis to allow access to receive funding at a reasonable rate”. This was passed straight away with no dissenting voices.

His colleague Cllr Lisa McDonald stressed that the elected members needed to encourage as many people as possible to apply for the humanitarian aid, rather than speculating on whether they’ll be entitled to funding or not.

Cllr Jim Codd again urged that everything possible be done to help people in the affected areas.

"The people of Bridgetown and Duncormick are traumatised beyond belief,” he said. “There’s whole lives gone into skips down there.”

In terms of businesses impacted by flooding, the meeting was told that 29 businesses were said to have been “impacted by flooding”. Of these 27 were “confirmed flooded”, while 25 had suffered damage due to flooding. Just in advance of the meeting the government signed off on humanitarian aid for businesses and community groups impacted and more information can be obtained at www.redcross.ie/floodsupport.