SETU website will connect students with potential landlords

With student accommodation at a premium and colleges just weeks away from reopening, a new website will enable homeowners across Wexford to connect with those still struggling for somewhere to live. South East Technological University (SETU) President, Prof Veronica Campbell has launched the SETUStudentPad website to help connect SETU students in Wexford with homeowners with a room to rent, landlords with a house or apartment and individuals looking for a flatmate or housemate.

Prof Campbell is keenly aware that accommodation remains uppermost in the minds of students and their parents. “Once again demand for student accommodation will be high and the aim of SETUStudentPad is to give our students access to quality accommodation near to where they study,” she said.

SETUStudentPad works as a search engine for SETU students looking for houses, apartments and digs but also gives homeowners, landlords, and people looking for a flatmate or housemate a chance to avail of the country’s rent-a-room scheme which allows people to rent a room in their home and earn €14,000 a year tax free.

“SETUStudentPad offers householders or landlords an excellent opportunity to market their rooms or properties to a ready made audience,” adds Jacqui O’Connor, SETU’s Head of Accommodation. “Leaving Certificate results are out on Friday, September 2 and I would encourage homeowners and landlords to sign up for free and have their ads in place on the SETUStudentPad platform as soon as possible.

“Home owners have complete control over the rooms they rent. Many SETU students have different requirements. For instance, some students will want to rent a room mid-week only while their course runs, international students are here for only one semester, apprentices are on block study, while others may be looking for a room for the full academic year. SETUStudentPad gives the great flexibility on how the home owner rents the room”

To place your ad on SETUStudentPad, sign up online and add your property or room for free using www.setustudentpad.ie/landlords. If you prefer not to place your ad using the online portal, SETU’s accommodation team can assist on 087 2904612. SETUStudentPad is also suitable for landlords and accommodation providers such as B&Bs, and hotels wishing to advertise vacancies directly to SETU students.

An information evening will take place in Wexford, SETU Campus on Wednesday, August 31 at 4-6 p.m.