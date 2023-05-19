SETU art graduates showcase their work at Wexford Arts Centre

At the opening of the South East Technological University School of Art and Design , BA Hons Art Degree Show 'YOLK' in Wexford Art Centre were Ilaria Berardi, Ellen O'Donnell, Liz Byrne (Wexford Arts Centre), Elizabeth White (Wexford Arts Centre), Oliver Comerford (SETU), Els Dietvorst (SETU), Colette O'Byrne, Chloe Fortune, Seamus Lynch and Nikoleta Slusarz.

Independent curator and art historian Karla Sanchez who officially opened a SETU graduate exhibition in Wexford Arts Centre remarked that it was a wonderful way to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the School of Art and Design in the college.

“It is a great asset for Wexford to have an art school with such renowned national and international artists and educators,” she said

“I want to congratulate each of the graduating students for completing this first stage of their development as artists. And I would like to congratulate their families as well for the support they have given to the students throughout.

“Art as a career can be absolutely rewarding despite the various challenges. And given all the difficulties that our societies face right now, more than ever we need people who are willing to use their creativity and imagination to make us aware of the values and things that we should be giving priority to.”

Also congratulating the students on their achievements and wishing them well in their future endeavours, Lisa Byrne, visual arts manager at Wexford Arts Centre said it was an honour to work with 4th year graduate art students at SETU on their degree show.

"This show may mark the beginning of many vibrant visual art careers and Wexford Arts Centre will continue to offer support to recent graduates in nurturing creativity through engaging opportunities and practical advice when needed.”

The group exhibition titled YOLK features artworks by Ilaria Berardi, Clara Cleere, Chloe Fortune, Dermot Hatton, Cathal Looby, Seamus Lynch, Colette O’Byrne, Ellen O’Donnell and Nikoleta Slusarz. exploring social and environmental issues and the passing of time.

The work is multi-disciplinary and incorporates traditional art materials and contemporary digital technologies including video, photography, installation, sculpture and painting

YOLK will continue in the upper and lower galleries of the Arts Centre until Wednesday, May 31.