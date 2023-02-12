A photo taken on board shows passengers and crew had been issued with lifejackets as an evacuation plan was put in place.

TERRIFIED passengers were gathered together and issued with life jackets as helicopters circled around overhead after a fire broke out on a large passenger ferry operating between Rosslare and Fishguard late on Saturday night.

The blaze is understood to have broken out in the engine room of the Stena Europe as the vessel approached its destination of Fishguard shortly after 10 p.m.

The ship altered its course slightly and immediately requested assistance. Coast Guard helicopters rushed to the scene along with local RNLI lifeboats, preparing for the worst.

It’s understood all procedures were followed and a full evacuation plan was put in place for passengers and crew, although it’s unclear if any passengers were actually lifted from the ship.

While quite bad, it appears that the blaze was brought under control quite quickly and the captain was eventually able to turn and bring the ship in to dock at Fishguard.

The extent of the damage caused at this stage is unclear, although the Stena Europe was already scheduled to go to dry dock for routine maintenance in the coming weeks.