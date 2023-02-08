Senior Department of Education official puts forward defence of ‘unsuitable’ site for Wexford schools

The Clonard site, which it was announced had been acquired for the provision of two schools back in 2020

Mr Hubert Loftus of the Department of Education who answered questions on the Clonard site at and Education Committee meeting last week.

A senior official within the Planning and Building Unit of the Department of Education has fired back at suggestions that his department is “utterly incompetent” after it acquired a Wexford town site labelled “wholly unsuitable” for the delivery of a primary and post primary school.

In recent weeks The Wexford People revealed that a 16 acre site acquired by the Department of Education in Clonard two years ago had a whole host of issues and may be unworkable in terms of the delivery of a 1,000 pupil post-primary and eight classroom educate together primary school. It emerged that the Department had already engaged Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright to help find an alternative site.

Meanwhile, local reps blasted the Department for its “failure to carry out due diligence” in relation to the workability of the site, branding them “utterly incompetent”.

Speaking in a joint committee meeting on education in Leinster House, Chaired by Wexford TD Paul Kehoe, Hubert Loftus from the Planning and Building Unit of the Department of Education stressed that “there will be issues with any site” and that his department had not actually completed the purchase of the 16 acre site, with a deal having been agreed with the landowner pending planning permission.

Mr Loftus also denied allegations that the department had not engaged with and sought the expertise of Wexford County Council when selecting a site.

Referring to the article in The Wexford People, Deputy Kehoe said: “In my own local newspaper just two weeks ago, they had the story that the Department purchased a 16 acre site in Clonard in Wexford. The total cost was never disclosed. Maybe you might be able to confirm for me today that this site was never fit for purpose.”

“No I wouldn’t confirm that,” Mr Loftus shot back. “I’m aware of the site in question. I haven’t seen it. I’m aware of the media report you’ve referenced. From experience, I don’t believe everything I read in the newspapers.

“In terms of projects, as I said, there’s no site that’s perfect. They all have their own challenges. We had identified and agreed to purchase that site. We haven’t purchased it yet. We’ve agreed to purchase it subject to planning permission, so that will be an important variable. We would have identified the need initially in the context of the Educate Together Primary School and then in the context of the post-primary school. As part of that we’d be looking at the opportunities for a campus site solution. The site has its challenges and the design team has identified those, but from experience, our own professionals in the Department have vast experience in working around these challenges.”

It’s unclear what part of the article in relation to the Clonard site that Mr Loftus is referring to as being unbelievable, however, the article published in The Wexford People did in fact state that the 16 acre site had been purchased subject to planning permission.

It also quoted an official press release issued by Waterford Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB) on behalf of the Department of Education, heralding the department’s “acquisition” of the Clonard site.

Pushing the matter on further, Deputy Kehoe asked Mr Loftus “could you confirm or deny then that the planning officials in Wexford County Council, as reported in the paper, that their opinion was never sought and that no Department of Education official ever visited this site before it was bought. These are questions put to me by people in my own constituency. I as a government public representative am getting the wrath over this.”

Mr Loftus strenuously denied the claims of senior sources within Wexford County Council that the advice of the local authority’s planners was never sought. In fact, speaking to The Wexford People, one Wexford County Council source stated: “we could have told them right from the very outset that this site was not suitable”.

Before the committee, Mr Loftus stated: “In 2016 the department engaged the assistance of Wexford County Council under the memorandum of understanding to identify a site for Wexford Educate Together. In 2017, Wexford County Council identified a potential six acre site in Clonard and this site was assessed further by site acquisition consultants. A meeting was held in 2017 between Department officials and Wexford County Council to review this assessment and Wexford County Council officials confirmed that they considered the site suitable for the primary school development.

“When there was the identified need for a replacement building for Selskar College, the department would have engaged with Wexford County Council at that stage as well. To summarise, We would have liaised closely with the council. We’d have site acquisition managers and consultants working with us because we don’t have the resources to identify and work through every blade of grass. Our team have been in Wexford as part of that process as well. No site is perfect. Every site has its challenges.”

Furthermore, in response to a parliamentary question submitted to the Minister of Education by Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen, the department stated “Wexford County Council officials confirmed that they considered the site in question to be suitable for the primary school development”.

The reference to “primary school” is key here. A council source stated that while the council had agreed that the chosen site, with access through Clonard village, was appropriate for the construction of a smaller primary school, they were in no way consulted on the department’s plans to create an educational campus on a 16 acre site there, combining the project with a 1,000 pupil post-primary school.

"We had no consultation on the bigger site for the two schools,” a council source said. “We would’ve known damn well that the site wasn’t appropriate for a development of that size.

"It seems that the department is back-pedalling a bit now. We have no record of any meeting with department officials in relation to the provision of a post-primary school.”

Continuing with his questioning before the committee meeting, Deputy Kehoe simplified things by seeking clarity on what stage the purchase was at.

“We’ve agreed to purchase subject to planning permission. So we haven’t purchased yet,” Mr Loftus replied.

“So if you don’t get planning, it won’t cost the department any money?” Deputy Kehoe asked, to which Mr Loftus replied: “The purchase is dependent on planning permission.”

The Fine Gael TD then asked Mr Loftus if the site would cost the department money if it didn’t obtain planning permission, to which he replied: “There would obviously be a design team cost involved with working that through. Ancillary related costs. I can’t answer that question directly.”

“When one is agreeing to purchase a site, one pays a deposit and concludes the site purchase subject to conditions,” Mr Loftus continued. “And one of the conditions of that site purchase is planning permission. Obviously, if planning permission doesn’t come through then that purchase doesn’t go ahead.”

Although a back and forth continued around this point, the question which was not put to Mr Loftus was whether the department would even submit a planning application given the unsuitability of this Clonard site.

With alternative sites now actively being considered and a resolution supposedly only a matter of weeks away, sources close to the deal have stated that there may well be legal repercussions from the department welching on the original deal with the landowner.

Indeed, local Junior Minister, Chairperson of the Board of Management of the Educate Together school awaiting a new building and a trained barrister James Browne has already stated that “It could be a legally complicated situation now. The Department has agreed to purchase the site subject to planning permission being granted. But they would be expected to make the best possible endeavour to get planning permission. You’d be entering legally murky waters there.”

The most likely scenario being put forward is that the department will be forced to press forward with the purchase of the problematic Clonard site and immediately seek to sell it on, with Wexford County Council among the potential suitors, albeit at a fraction of the price that was originally paid.

However, despite all of the talk before the education committee, the department has still not publicly stated whether it intends to persist with a potentially unfeasible site or whether indeed they are close to acquiring an alternative.

“The really frustrating thing is that we should be at a well advanced stage with this by now,” Deputy Kehoe said after the meeting. “If we’re looking at a new site and everything else that needs to be done, we could be talking about this being a further three or four years down the track. It’s just not good enough.

“In particular the situation with secondary school places in Wexford town is dire. I know of youngsters in Rosslare who are getting on the train in the morning and coming up to Enniscorthy to school or who are heading to New Ross to school. That’s crazy. It’s just not good enough.”

In terms of Mr Loftus’ comments on the site in the committee meeting, Deputy Kehoe said: “I think the department needs to be more forthcoming with information and more proactive in actually solving this problem quickly. It’s totally unfair on students and parents.”