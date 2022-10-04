Senator Malcolm Byrne urges Deputy Verona Murphy to ‘stop picking rows’ with council officials

SENATOR Malcolm Byrne has urged Independent Wexford TD Verona Murphy to concentrate on enacting legislation instead of devoting time to county and municipal council meetings.

Responding to comments made by Deputy Murphy in an article in this newspaper about her need to attend the meetings to keep abreast with local matters, Sen Byrne said: “I don’t think it helps spending your time picking rows with councillors and council officials. As a national legislator you’d think she’d be better off spending her time on national policy issues. If you are attending every council meeting you should run for Wexford County Council.”

Referring to the news that Deputy Murphy had threatened to take legal action against several members of the council executive unless they allowed her more access to council documents and meetings, Sen Byrne said: “I think those of us who have the honour of serving in Leinster House, our role here is to take active parts in debates and to legislate. There is a very good reason why TDs and senators can no longer serve as county councillors. The dual mandate was done away with 20 year ago.”

Sen Byrne said if he had wanted to continue attending council meetings, he would have continued working as a county councillor, subject to being elected.

"We have excellent councillors in all parties and none in Wexford County Council. I have full faith in their ability to conduct council work. I thought Verona’s comments were inappropriate.”

He said his job as a member of the Oireachtas is to legislate.

"I certainly want my record at the end of this time in the Oireachtas to be able to point to where I have been able to introduce or inform legislation or Government policy that helps people rather than say I attended every council meeting in Co Wexford.

"I respect the work of our councillors and our council officials to do the running of Wexford County Council. As a member of the Oireachtas we should have enough on our plates to deal with between legislation and national policy. I don’t think it helps. We should all be working together."