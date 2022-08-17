Senator Malcolm Byrne calls for discussions on long-term plan for pedestrianising Gorey Main Street

A long-term plan towards the pedestrianisation of Gorey Main Street and the introduction of outdoor seating and entertainment areas should be formed, according Senator Malcolm Byrne.

Senator Byrne made the call in the hope of encouraging debate around how Gorey can remain popular as a retail and cultural hub in the coming decades. However, he said it is ‘not about overnight change’.

“We need to ensure that deliveries can get to businesses and that there is adequate parking or transport. But we need to think about a town centre that is not car centric. Instead, how can we focus on making our centre a lively, exciting place, by day and night.”

Senator Byrne suggested that ‘imaginative’ ways of enhancing the Main Street should be looked at in order to keep Gorey thriving in the future. He highlighted the success of expanding pedestrianised zones during the pandemic, as well as the experiences offered in other countries, saying that these moves could serve as inspiration for Gorey.

“I would love to see space for artistic exhibitions and performances as well as places for young people to hang out and areas for outdoor dining,” he continued. “Let us consider what Gorey will look like in 2030 and beyond…and then how do we get there?”