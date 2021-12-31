Senator Byrne asks anti-vaxxers to ‘just stop’ following a year of personal abuse

JUST OVER a year since his constituency office was targeted by a protest, Senator Malcolm Byrne has claimed that he would “rather be out of politics than stay silent on anti vaxxers”.

On December 5, 2020, a group of about ten people stood outside his Esmonde Street office and held signs stating “Malcolm Byrne bats for Satan” and “RTÉ is the virus”.

The protesters later told this newspaper that they wouldn’t be “bullied” into taking a vaccine or wearing masks, and were against children wearing masks in schools.

At the time Senator Byrne said that he was not intimidated by the protest, and that it was about time that the majority of people stood up against what he termed the “tin-hat brigade”.

In recent weeks, further protests against Covid-19 measures like children wearing masks in primary schools were held on Gorey’s Main Street, which saw Gorey Shopping Centre targeted, while Wexford politicians also spoke about their beliefs around Covid certs and the unvaccinated.

Senator Byrne said that in his view, social media is undermining science and medicine by failing to tackle “anti-vax nonsense”.

“At the the time of anti vaxx protest outside my office, I had found overwhelming support for my support of science and medicine. It was telling that those who protested sought and were afforded anonymity. I would rather lose an election and be out of politics than have science and medicine undermined.

“There are some politicians who try to be populist and don’t accept scientific evidence. They are the climate sceptics, who then complain about adverse weather events and flooding. Equally, they seek to undermine medical advice about the importance of vaccination.

“I am a great believer in evidence based policy making and all the evidence points to how vaccines are our best defence against Covid. We need to think of all the horrible diseases that we now don’t see now, from smallpox to polio, and that is because of vaccines”.

He added that Covid-19 is spreading more widely among the unvaccinated, with fewer than six per cert of adult population unvaccinated that are making up majority of those in intensive care right now.

“I respect those who reject the advice of the health service, doctors and scientists, and choose not to be vaccinated as that is their right. I just hope that they don’t contract Covid and then have to avail of the same services that they reject.

“We need to provide for the small minority who cannot take a vaccine for medical reasons, because almost all of that group would take a vaccine if they could. There are others who have legitimate queries and concerns and there must be engagement on the facts and scientific evidence”.

Although his office was targeted a year ago, it was not the end of abuse for Senator Byrne.

“For the last year, I’ve been targeted on social media and in emails by anti-vaxxers, it has been particularly horrible.

“Some of them have threatened me with ‘Nuremberg Two’ and with physical violence. I will not be intimidated and will continue to speak out in favour of vaccination and in support of medicine and scientific fact.

“Those who have lost family members and friends to Covid will testify to how horrible this illness is. Those who work in our hospitals know the true horrors of the last 21 months.

“It can sometimes be difficult for overwhelming medical evidence to compete with the re-shared views of “Sharon” from Facebook.

“For 2022, I would hope that those who continue to send me anti-vax messages and threats would just stop. I will continue to speak out for science because vaccines save lives and I will continue to do anything I can to support our vaccination programme, which is one of the best in the world, as well as our health service professionals and keeping people safe”.