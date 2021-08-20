Seminar will offer advice on returning to school anxieties

Wexford’s Library’s Parenting Today series returns at the end of this month with a talk entitled ‘Back to School Anxiety: Supporting your child or teenager as they return to school’. Available online from Monday, August 30 at 11 a.m. on all Wexford County Council Public Library Service Facebook pages and Wexford Libraries YouTube channel, this seminar will be presented by Dr Malie Coyne.

Dr Coyne is the best-selling author of Love in, Love Out: A compassionate approach to parenting your anxious child and is a clinical psychologist as well as a lecturer at NUI Galway, an infant mental health advocate and a member of the mental health advisory panel for A Lust for Life

‘Worrying and parenting go hand in hand, especially during times of change, and the return to school after summer break can bring simmering anxieties to the surface for children, teenagers and parents alike,’ says Dr Coyne.

‘I am very passionate about promoting wellbeing and increasing awareness of mental health issues, which I achieve through my advocacy work, public speaking and print, radio and TV contributions.’

During the online talk she will speak about the anxiety children face in returning to school, and share practical suggestions using her SAFE (Self-care; Anchoring; Feeling Felt; and Empowerment) compassionate approach from her critically acclaimed book.

Malie will also dedicate time to answering your questions. Malie's approach has been described as ‘very down to earth’, which stems from her experience as an anxious child, from being an 'at times' struggling parent, and from offering support to many anxious children and parents over the years. The aim of the seminar is to leave viewers with a sense of reassurance as a parent or carer, and some very practical tools to help you and your children.

Questions are welcomed and will be answered as part of the recording. Send your questions for Malie by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 24 to libraryhq@wexfordcoco.ie. Complete privacy is assured.

Wexford County Council Public Library Service works in partnership with CYPSC (Children &Young People’s Services Committee) each year to deliver Parenting Today, an annual programme of free talks for parents and carers throughout county Wexford. This is the first of a new series of talks.

Learn more about Dr Coyne and her work at