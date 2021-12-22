Self-booking option for Covid booster vaccines now available in Enniscorthy

Self-booking appointments for booster vaccines will be available in the Enniscorthy centre from Wednesday morning.

The vaccination centre in Enniscorthy is one of four facilities in the country offering a self-booking option for a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

It means that from Wednesday morning, people in county Wexford who are eligible for the booster vaccine can go online and book their own appointment for the vaccination centre, which is based at the Astro Active Centre in Bellefield Enniscorthy.

From Wednesday, the following groups of people can book an appointment for a booster vaccine: anyone aged 40 or older; pregnant women aged 30 or older; a healthcare worker aged 30 or older; aged 30 or older and have an underlying condition.

Anyone booking online will need a mobile phone number, email address, PPS number and Eircode, and is a similar sign-up system to the one currently used to book PCR tests.

The HSE said that these initial clinics will use the Moderna vaccine only, and therefore this option is available only to people aged 30 and over and who are in the categories eligible to book an appointment.

Apart from the Astro Active Centre in Enniscorthy, self-booking options are available at Croke Park in Dublin, the National Show Centre in Swords and Scoil Carmel in Limerick.

Walk-in appointments will also continue at Enniscorthy and the Gorey Vaccination Centre over the Christmas holidays.

In Enniscorthy, the following walk-in clinics will be taking place: Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older: Wednesday 22 December, 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm; Tuesday 28 December, 1pm to 4pm; Wednesday 29 December, 1pm to 4pm; Thursday 30 December, 1pm to 4pm. Booster walk-in clinics for Healthcare workers: Wednesday 22 December, 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm; Tuesday 28 December, 1pm to 4pm; Wednesday 29 December, 1pm to 4pm; Thursday 30 December, 1pm to 4pm. Dose 1 and 2 walk-in clinics: Wednesday 22 December, 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 4pm; Tuesday 28 December, 1pm to 4pm; Wednesday 29 December, 1pm to 4pm; Thursday 30 December, 1pm to 4pm.

In Gorey, the following walk-in clinics are taking place: Booster walk-in clinics, 40 years and older, Friday 24 December, 9am to 11am (restricted capacity of 300 people).