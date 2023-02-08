See inside well known Ferns property which is set to be auctioned off

One of the bedrooms in 'Greenville' in Ferns.

Part of the garden at 'Greenville' in Ferns.

'Greenville' is going under the auctioneers hammer in March.

'Greenville' in Ferns is up for auction.

A well known property located in the heart of Ferns village will go under the auctioneer’s hammer at 12 noon, on Friday, March 10.

Greenville, a four bedroom detached bungalow, is being brought to the market by Quinn Property and will be sold via online auction.

The auctioneers highlighted the fact the property is in an ideal location along the R772 Ferns to Enniscorthy road.

The village itself is one of the most picturesque and historic in County Wexford and the property itself is within walking distance of all local amenities. Ferns boasts a wide range of services including shops, bars, eateries, and schools. It’s also serviced by regular bus services and is within a very short driving distance to both Enniscorthy and Gorey.

In both towns there are a wide range of amenities including supermarkets, hotels, boutiques, rail services and secondary schools.

Wexford town is within 30 minutes drive of the property and with the M11 just 10 minutes away south Dublin is only a 50 minute drive away.

Built in 1950, the property has a generous garden and a concrete area to the front of the residence where mature shrubs and walls define the boundary.

A wide concrete access to a rear south easterly facing yard offers ample parking and large storage sheds.

There may be the possibility of extending the house in that area in the future, subject to relevant planning permission.

The property extends to 107m2 and in addition to the four bedrooms the interior of the house boasts a sitting room, living room, bathroom and kitchen.

While the house is in need of upgrading and modernisation, it would make a great family home in a sought after location.

To find out more about the property contact Jack Quinn through jack@quinnproperty.ie or phone 053 9480000.