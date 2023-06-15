See inside transformed ‘Old Schoolhouse’ in coastal south Wexford on the market for €495,000

The garden at The Old Schoolhouse.

The bathroom at the Old Schoolhouse.

The stairs at The Old Schoolhouse.

One of the bedrooms in the Old Schoolhouse.

The kitchen with island in the open plan living space.

The living room space at the Old Schoolhouse.

The Old Schoolhouse property in Fethard on Sea.

A house of character and modern comforts near the south Wexford coast in a foodie village has come on the market for €495,000.

The unique and beautiful dwelling, The Old Schoolhouse, is a historic property with bags full of character. This charming property – some of it dating back to the 1800s – was totally restored with much attention to detail and the highest craftsmanship. It offers peace and tranquillity and old world charm, yet has all of the conveniences of modern day living.

The entrance hallway at the property.

Set in the centre of the bustling seaside village of Fethard-on-Sea with many amenities, a fantastic primary school, great community spirit and some of the most beautiful beaches on the South East coast. This c 2,550 sq ft property is the perfect retreat, tastefully decorated with many original features and with a lovely cosy feel throughout.

Centrally located only five minutes to the coast, ten minutes to beautiful Duncannon Strand and 30 minutes to New Ross and Waterford City, it is 40 minutes to Wexford town and less than one hour to Rosslare Euro Port.

Boasting four spacious and bright bedrooms, all downstairs areas have underfloor heating.

It has mains water and sewerage, ESB, air-to-water heat pump system and a solid fuel stove. Telephone, high speed fibre optic broadband and Sky TV available.

To book a viewing of the property contact auctioneer Brian Wallace on 087 9025950 or 051 560958.