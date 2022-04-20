See inside the wooden chalet in North Wexford listed for €295,000

'Down Yonder', 27 Tara Cove, Ballymoney, Wexford is listed for sale for €295,000.

WHILE we’re used to seeing inflated house prices in North Wexford at the moment, one property listed for sale has generated quite a bit of attention in recent days.

A three bed wooden chalet holiday home at Tara Cove, Ballymoney, has been listed for sale with an eye-watering price tag of €295,000 and also requires a €2,000 per year service charge.

‘Down Yonder’ is described by auctioneers Warren Estates as “a delightful three bed holiday home standing on a generous c. 0.3 of an acre site” and “the ultimate haven of peace and quiet away from the bustle of busy life”.

The property consists of a living/kitchen area, three bedrooms and a shower room, with wrap around timber decking outside.

Tara Cove consists of 46 detached houses with easy access to the beach and is only a short distance to Seafield Hotel and Ballymoney village.

The listing quickly captured the attention of Ciarán from Crazy House Prices Ireland who shared it with his near 100,000 followers across all platforms. To say that the feedback from the general public was not kind would be an understatement.

"A f**king shed with notions,” one follower blasted, while a more measured follower noted “it’s crazy on the face of it, but it’s a holiday village with facilities, so you’re buying a lifestyle.”