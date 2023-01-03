See inside the stunning four bed Forth Mountain house with spectacular views for sale for €425,000

FORTH Mountain has become an extremely desirable address in recent years. Still within touching distance of the bustling Wexford town, the mountain offers tranquillity and privacy, not to mention the opportunity for some breath-taking views.

Situated at the end of a winding driveway on a 0.85 acre site lies an opportunity for one lucky prospective homeowner to become a part of the local community and take in those magnificent views on a daily basis.

An imposing, detached, four bed, three bath house on Forth Mountain has been brought to the market by Keane Auctioneers in Wexford, carrying a price tag of €425,000.

Described in the listing be auctioneer John Keane as a “remarkable and most impressive family home”, the property is ideally located within minutes of Wexford, Barntown, Murrintown and Piercestown. It’s also located near the beautiful forestry walks, mountain trails and Carrigfoyle Quarry.

The house offers spectacular views of the surrounding countryside and inside, the accommodation has been designed to make the most of this outlook, with living quarters placed upstairs.

A large open-plan living/dining/kitchen area enjoys a feature window which provides the perfect space to sit and enjoy the view. The ground floor consists of four double bedrooms, kitchen/dining area, living/games room and shower room.

Spacious and bright, the house is also situated on approximately 0.85 acres, which includes mature gardens.

A sought after location for prospective homeowners, Mr Keane describes this property as “one not to be missed” for those with the budget.