See inside the original Bishop’s Palace and former home of County Wexford School of Music on the market for €625,000

STROLLING around the private gardens at St Mary’s on Summerhill, you’d scarcely believe that you were smack bang in the centre of Wexford town. An imposing late 19th century period residence sits in the middle of a stunning site of just over one acre, oblivious to the hustle and bustle around it.

Originally built in 1893, St Mary’s has some illustrious neighbour. Right next door is the Bishop’s Palace, the residence of the Bishop of Ferns. In fact, St Mary’s was the original home of the Bishop of Ferns until a swap was made for the site next door. In more recent times, the impressive building has been home to County Wexford School of Music since 1989.

Apart from the impressive grounds, the building, a protected structure, has quite a bit of space with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and three main reception rooms and retains many of its period features – sash windows, cut-granite sills, ornate cornicing, timber panelled shutters. In total, it consists of around 470 sq.m. of accommodation, which includes a two bed apartment that was originally the servant’s quarters. This area could easily be re-integrated back into the main house, however, or provide the option of creating a rental income.

Colum Murphy of Kehoe & Associates, who have the listing, states that there are numerous possibilities for the site.

“St Mary’s has huge potential for a prestigious private house, perhaps an exclusive residential development in the grounds, medical centre, nursing home, offices, etc. all subject to the necessary planning consent,” he said.

