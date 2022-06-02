See inside the north Wexford country house and estate on the market for €1.6 million

SINCE the M11 began stretching its way down into the county, North Wexford in particular has most definitely found itself on the outer loops of the commuter belt. If you’re fleeing the hustle and bustle of the city and have a sizeable budget to take with you, you might just be interested in a stunning country estate just outside Ferns which has been brought to the market by Kehoe & Associates.

Situated on 5.5 acres just 5km from the village centre, the pitch offers “ a feeling of grandeur and luxurious solitude”, while only an hour away from the capital and 25 minutes from Wexford’s beloved beaches.

Charlesfort House itself is a large four bed, four bath property which comes with quite a bit of history. Dating back to 1839, the original house was lost in a daytime blaze back in 1977 and acquired by the current owners as a ruin in 2004 before being lovingly restored to its former glory.

Former owners include Martin O Neill, a GAA player for Wexford and Leinster football teams, who was once referee in the 1947 All-Ireland Senior Football Final in New York and secretary on the Leinster Council. He famously participated in all three Tailteann Games. During this era, several GAA council meetings would have been held at Charlesfort House with legendary hurler Nickey Rackard among those who would have been guests, occasionally having a puck around in the gardens with his brothers Billy and Bobby.

A tree-lined avenue lines the approach to the impressive main residence, but the estate also consists of two guest lodges and five acres of land to roam with multiple paddocks, enchanting gardens and a large workshop.

Charlesfort House itself measures 4,821 sq ft and is arranged over three floors consists of a magnificent entrance hall, a large reception living room, spectacular dining room, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, Kitchen / dining room, butlers pantry, library nook or home office, laundry room, wine cellar, courtyard basement storage rooms, 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

The large reception living room is like stepping back in time with beautiful treble bay windows overlooking the front gardens and an antique marble open fire place and oak floors. The kitchen was designed and fitted by Peter Murphy Kitchens Ferns with curved units and a granite worktop. Stepping down into the garden basement, a formal dining room awaits, while two bedrooms, a large walk-in closet, bathroom, and laundry room with door leading to outside storage rooms and wine cellar completes this level.

Upstairs, the master bedroom features treble bay windows once again, overlooking the stunning countryside. The bathroom features a standalone cast iron tub with the same view.

From the centre courtyard through the large arch gates, you can enter the two guest lodges, one right, one left. The consist of 2-bedrooms, bathroom, and kitchen / living / dining room with separate road access, extending to c. 1,200 sq ft each and have separate road access from the rear of the property.

Moving into the workshop yard the corner unit includes a hallway leading to a fully functioning office on the left and from the hallway continuing straight leads into the entertainment room with bar counter and pool table and bathroom. The large workshop is accessed via a 4.4mtr wide roller door with dual sided loft space and nine sash windows in keeping the traditional courtyard appeal.

For those with the right budget, this 18th century estate is sure to provide a stunning retreat in the beautiful Wexford countryside.