See inside Gorey bungalow surrounded by greenery and within walking distance of Gorey Main Street

A bright, spacious bungalow with a wide range of amenities on its doorstep will be sold by online auction on Wednesday, March 15 at 12.30 p.m.

Situated within walking distance of Gorey town, The Wedge, Clonattin is a large four-bedroom detached residence based on a generous and well-maintained site. With Gorey Rugby Club and Naomh Eanna GAA grounds sitting adjacent to the property and Gorey Main Street just one kilometre away, this property offers easy access to an extensive range of services and amenities. Gorey is renowned for its wealth of restaurants, shops, pubs, hotels and leisure centres and the successful buyer of The Wedge will have an opportunity to sample them all.

This bungalow with attached garage stands on a generous site and was built in 1970. The property is approached via a tarmacadam driveway with ample parking and large lawn area to the front and rear. The house benefits from a west facing rear garden with an abundance of mature trees, shrubbery and an orchard.

The Wedge comprises four large bedrooms and one bathroom along with a kitchen, a sitting room, a dining room, a utility room and a garage. The sitting room has a unique feature stone fire place with open fire, along with a fitted bookshelf and double doors to the dining room. The house also has a large attic with potential for conversion.

The Wedge will be for sale by online auction on Wednesday, March 15 at 12.30 p.m. The guide price is €230,000.

To book a viewing of the property or enquire about registering as a bidder, contact the agent, Quinn Property.