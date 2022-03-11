See inside: Exclusive neighbouring properties on Spawell Road in Wexford listed for €649k and €460k

SINCE the Loreto Secondary School moved to Killeens, things are a lot quieter on Spawell Road in Wexford town. Walking down the hill to Carcur, you’d almost be inclined to forget that you’re pretty much in the heart of town. Tucked away on that hill are two neighbouring, five bed properties which Sherry Fitzgerald has listed for sale carrying asking prices of €649,000 and €460,000.

The more expensive of the two is a more recent build and took its design from neighbouring listed houses. Accommodation is set out on three floors and comprises of a large kitchen/dining area which opens up to a lofted sunroom and a living room on the ground floor.

On the first floor are two large bedrooms both with walk in storage and large en suites and there is also a smaller room which could be used as a single bedroom, playroom or an office. Finally in the basement is a large utility room, two bedrooms, one with "Jack and Jill "bathroom the other opens up to a wrap around balcony. The final room, the auctioneer suggests, could be used as a day room, office, play room, sitting room or bedroom and it’s also suggested that the basement could easily be converted into a separate unit in the house, as it enjoys its own access.

Next door, Carcur Cottage is a more historic property, built in the mid 1800s and listed with an asking price of €460,000. Set out over three floors, it features large rooms with high ceilings and elegant fireplaces.

The description of the property reads: "The accommodation has been slightly extended to the rear and now offers you two large reception rooms at ground floor level, two bathrooms and sun room to the rear (over 3 floors), three bedrooms on the first floor, and kitchen/dining room and two bedrooms on the lower ground floor. Outside there is access to a coal cellar and to the rear three sheds at basement level.

Both properties are expected to attract quite a bit of interest, as it’s unusual for one of these houses to come on the market, never mind two.