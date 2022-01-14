Search is on for Miss Wexford 2022

Mindulee Seneviratne at the final of Miss Ireland 2021 at The Lakeside Manor Hotel in Cavan . Pic PIP No Repro fee for one use

With 2022 marking the 75th anniversary of the Miss Ireland competition the search is on for the successors to Mindulee Seneviratne and Sarah Weirs who represented the county in last year’s final. Mindulee (19) from Wexford town scooped the sash for the Most Talented at last year’s event with a stunning performance of the Whitney Heuston song One Moment in Time. The biological and biomedical sciences student was joined by Miss Wexford Town Sarah Weirs (21) an international showjumper who has competed at Grand Prix level against the likes of Cian O’Connor and Greg Broderick.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2021, Pamela Uba (26), captured the hearts of the nation and featured prominently in the media worldwide with appearances on television shows in Los Angeles, London, and Johannesburg. Selections will run all over the country to find contestants from each county to take part in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition next summer. The winner from each county will then go onto the Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show and will represent their county and title throughout the year at various events, awards and appearances.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities. Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

Full details on how to enter Miss Ireland 2022 are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play.

