The tragic discovery of a body in Killurin on Wednesday has led to the search for a missing young Wexford man being called off.

Gardai confirmed that the appeal for information on the whereabouts of 18-year old Sean Carr, has been stood down.

The public appeal was made after the teenager went missing from Killurin early on Monday.

A spokesman said an Garda Siochána would like to thank the public for their assistance and no further action is required.