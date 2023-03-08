Sean Halford to serve as Grand Marshal at Gorey St Patrick’s Day Parade

Sean Halford received the 'Grand Marshal' sash from the Cathaoirleach of Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Cllr Donal Kenny on Friday evening pictured with Senator Malcolm Byrne, Michael Gleeson (St Patrick's Day Parade Chairman), Conor Brennan, Cllr Andrew Bolger. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sean Halford of Halford’s Hair Studio will lead the way this St Patrick’s Day as he has been selected as the Grand Marshal for the Gorey parade.

Sean’s new role will give him double the cause for celebration as this year, Halford’s will also 100 years in business. Formed in 1923 by Leo Halford, the business has stood the test of time with a total of four generations transforming hair and turning heads.

Sean is an active member of the Gorey community and previously served as Town Commissioner. He has tirelessly given back to the town since 1978 when he became part of the Junior Chamber, and has also been actively involved with Gorey Rangers, Gorey Traders and Gorey Chamber of Commerce over the years. He is no stranger to the Gorey St Patrick’s Day Parade, having served as a member of the previous committees.

"I am delighted to be this year’s Grand Marshal, especially with Halford’s Hair Studio celebrating 100 years in business,” he said.

“‘Little did Leo Halford think when he came to Gorey in 1923 to start up a Barbershop and Ladies Hairdressers that 100 years later, his business would be standing strong, employing a great team of over twenty people. Halfords has survived a civil war, a World War, numerous recessions and more recently, Covid.”

The parade committee invited members of the public to submit their nominations for this year’s Grand Marshal and received a number of nominations for Sean.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Irish Heritage and Culture” and the festival will feature many exciting entries from Gorey’s businesses, sports and community groups. The official launch of the Gorey St Patrick’s Day Parade will take place on Friday, March 10 in Browne’s Lounge, Gorey from 8 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.

The parade will begin in Gorey at 3 p.m. on March 17. Those interested in getting involved can email gorey@wexfordcoco.ie.