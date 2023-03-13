Seachtain na Gaeilge workshop will give Wexford residents the chance to hear traditional stories and song

Traditional singer and folklore collector, Rachel Uí Fhaoláin will bring people together through music, poetry and story at a event in Gorey Library this Tuesday, March 14.

Organised in honour of Seachtain na Gaeilge, the event will also give people the chance to hear some songs in the traditional style from the children’s section of Rachel’s new intergenerational songbook, where young local voices are featured ‘ag canadh tríd na séasúir’. This free event will take place from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. and booking is essential.

Rachel is a traditional singer who actively promotes, performs, and engages with traditional/Sean Nós song, poetry, stories and music while supporting the Irish language. She has won County Champion titles in both Traditional Singing (in English) and County Champion titles in Sean Nós singing, while she was also crowned Leinster Champion in Sean Nós Singing in 2016 and represented Wexford in Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Ennis. She is the founder of the North Wexford Traditional Singing Circle and runs Ceol Mo Chroí – a traditional Singing Club for Primary School Children in County Wexford.