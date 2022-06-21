Scoil Mhuire kids perform hits from the musicals

Pupils from Scoil Mhuire performed to more than 650 people over three nights as part of their Hits from the Musicals show. Featuring children from Fifth and Sixth Classes the show consisted of scenes and songs from the Oliver, The Lion King and Honk.

The Oliver cast was comprised of Olivia Ford, Ruby O' Rourke, Tommy Ryan, Alfie O' Grady, Ollie O' Connor, Adam Shammy, Daniel O' Reilly.

The Lion King cast consisted of Lucy Daly, Layla Lynch-Kelly, Belle Butler, Mattie Partyga, Chloe Dempsey, Realtín Ní Gleasaín, Alyssa Fortune, and Shola O' Neill Lawlor.

While the performers in Honk were Alisa Krumpane, Annamiya Deepu, Leon Carthy, Jasmine Haja, Jordan Coomber, Thomas Dunphy, Cillian Hunt, Jake Pitman, Orla Dolan, and Faye Murphy

“Thank you so much to everyone who came and supported our Fifth and Sixth Classes in the ‘Hits From the Musicals’ show last week,” said principal Mags Jordan. “It was a huge success and we are so proud of all the pupils who took part. Lots of stars in the making.”