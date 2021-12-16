School of Ballet make it home for Christmas

Anticipation is building for Wexford School of Ballet and Performing Arts’ (WSBPA) first show at the National Opera House in over two-and-half years. Pre-pandemic WSBPA had at least two shows at the Opera House on an annual basis but the arrival of Covid-19 changed all that. But now, with their performance just days away, Director Suzanne O’Leary said the students are eagerly awaiting their return to the stage.

“There’s so much excitement and happiness for our Home for Christmas show, it really does the heart good to witness it. WSBPA has been in operation for 56 years now and we normally have two to three performances in the Opera House annually so it’s lovely to be back on this amazing stage.”

With government regulations meaning venues can only be 50 per cent full and the show having initially sold-out, Suzanne and her team have decided to perform two shows so that no-one misses out. The first will take place at 2 p.m. followed by another at 8 p.m. “This has posed quite the challenge, but everyone has pulled together and the Opera House staff have been amazing in helping reissue tickets and making it all possible,” said Suzanne.

The show will feature dancers aged from 3-18 who will perform ballet, modern, commercial, contemporary and tap routines to well known Christmas favourites. And Suzanne said days like these are the pinnacle for those involved in the performing arts.

“For a dancer to perform to an audience is the equivalent of a sportsperson winning a championship, they feel euphoric, brave, proud of themselves and confident,” she said. “The Government has treated the Arts in this country like it didn't matter for the past two-and-a half-years, these young people do matter, and we are happy to say that as a school we were able to provide them with some support through this difficult time.

"WSBPA never once closed, even if it was a Zoom class in the sitting room, and we were joined by the dog, the cat, the little brother, or even on some occasions dad. We stayed together and now finally we all got to celebrate together, doing what we love. The best Christmas present ever.”