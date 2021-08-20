Sasha Terfous announced as new Poet Laureate for Wexford Town

Poetry Ireland has announced the appointment of Sasha Terfous as Poet Laureate for Wexford town to write a poem reflecting and honouring the area and its people.

The appointment is part of the Poetry Town initiative which will see over 100 poetry-related activities taking place in designated towns around Ireland between September 10 and 18

Wexford town has been nominated one of 20 Poetry Towns and Sasha’s appointment to the post was made in conjunction with the Wexford County Council Arts Office.

She was born and raised in New Ross and developed a love of literature from her grandfather. She has emerged from the south east arts community as an important figure in Ireland’s spoken word network.

In 2019, she participated in the Female Tribes project - the largest global study performed on women to date - and the resulting poem Warrior Women is a strident cultural response to

the study’s findings – taking task with the idea that it has never been better to be a woman in Ireland.

Following its release, Sasha was invited to perform at Electric Picnic, Other Voices,

All Together Now, with Wooden Elephant on their German performances of Beyoncé’s Lemonade album and for Dublin Fringe Festival’s Like A Riot Grrrl and alongside the RTE Concert Orchestra.

Last year, she wrote with passion on the Black Lives Matter movement, undertook commissions for the likes of NUI Galway and performed for the online edition of Bloomsday alongside Aidan Gillen, David Norris and Glen Hansard.

Sasha’s poetry is a form of activism which she uses a way to draw attention to the voices that should be heard, and issues that need to be addressed.

Her latest project is a video interpretation of her poem ‘Identity’, produced in collaboration with Poetry Ireland and the Adrian Brinkerhoff Poetry Foundation in New York.

On her appointment as Poet Laureate she said: ‘It is with great honour that I accept such a title. I hope I can serve my community to the best of my ability and make my county proud. I do not see this as a personal achievement, but rather a joined one, uniting all the little boys and girls with big dreams and even bigger hearts.’

As part of the week-long Poetry Town celebrations in September, each Poet Laureate will present their poem to the people of their Poetry Town at a series of flagship online events.

Sasha will debut her specially commissioned poem for Wexford town at a event called Absolutely Live in Wexford Arts Centre on August 17, starting at 7.30 p.m. Also participating will be the poet Stephen James Smith.

Other activities will include poetry events involving local poets, workshops, public displays and a range of physical activities called ‘Poems that Move You’ that will vary from town to town. Local businesses including cafes and chemists will be distributing ‘pocket poems’ to customers’.

The full programme of activities for each town will be available on the Poetry Town website during the last week of August.

‘The aim of Poetry Town is to celebrate the vitality and strength of our towns and communities, and to shine a light on the wealth of creativity and talent that can be found in them. The diversity of this talent is reflected in the selection of Laureates, which includes both well-known visionary poets and new powerful voices’, said Director of Poetry Ireland Niamh O’ Donnell.

Poetry Town is an initiative of Poetry Ireland in partnership with Local Authority Arts Offices funded by the Arts Council of Ireland’s Open Call funding and supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. The Poetry Town website is at poetrytown.ie.