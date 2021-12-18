Sarah’s Christmas Gift helping 199 Little Blue Heroes’ families

SARAH’S CHRISTMAS GIFT for 2021 will see 199 Little Blue Hero families supported with €68,950 worth of gifts.

Gifts include shopping vouchers for food, toy and fuel vouchers as well as ‘Yule Fuel’ for cars to fuel the journeys to hospital appointments over the festive season. All this is being done in memory of Gorey teenager Sarah Robinson, who personally made arrangements to give something back to other families of Little Blue Heroes before she passed away in 2019.

The second annual Sarah’s Christmas Gift was launched at Garda Headquarters by Sarah’s parents David and Majella and brothers Conor, Dáithí, Charlie and Jack.

Read More

Another Gorey guest on the day was Lynda Nolan, who took part in a head shave in May and delivered a cheque for €10,200 for Little Blue Heroes.

Deputy Garda Commissioner Shawna Coxon and Little Blue Heroes Chairperson Karl Heller officially launched the distribution of the gifts with Santa Claus on hand, and this year’s gift aid sponsors were Pinehill Studios Donegal, Inver Energy Limited and the Irish Boston community the Flatley Foundation.

A number of fundraisers throughout the year to help reach the target required were praised on the day, including Sarah’s Birthday Dip which raised €6,400 and will take place again on December 30 at noon on Ballymoney beach.

Chairperson Karl Heller thanked everyone in Wexford and beyond who contributed to make Sarah’s Christmas gift a reality for 2021.

“I want to thank Sarah’s family for supporting this initiative in Sarah’s name and all our volunteers and colleagues who will be delivering Sarah’s Christmas Gifts using Covid-19 protocols to our Little Blue Heroes and their families all over the country.

“Sarah’s Christmas Gift is more than just a cash alternative; it’s a way to say we care, that we are thinking of you this Christmas, and we have your back guided by Sarah and her kindness”.

During the launch, Mr Heller presented the Robinson family with a framed photo of Sarah and her Honorary Garda numbers ‘HG16’ in recognition of her legacy with Little Blue Heroes.

Anyone who would like to show their support for Sarah’s Birthday Dip can donate at www.idonate.ie/Flyhighsarah and join the family for a dip in the sea in Ballymoney or wherever they are (weather and Covid-19 advice permitting).

For more information on Little Blue Heroes see www.littleblueheroes.org.