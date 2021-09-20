Santa’s enchanted castle returning to Enniscorthy

The launch of the 2021 Santa's Enchanted Castle in Enniscorthy.

Santa’s Enchanted Castle will be returning to Enniscorthy this Christmas with the initiative being organised by the local authority in conjunction with Enniscorthy Castle, Enniscorthy and District Chamber and Rathnure Pantomime Society.

In the planning since August, the town’s festive season is sure to be a winner with locals and winter tourists.

The event will return to its base in the castle from Saturday, November 27, until Thursday December 23.

Once up and running, the popular children’s event will operate from Thursday to Sunday each week before a festive finale Christmas Eve afternoon in Market Square.

General sale tickets will go live on Saturday, September 25, and will be available online from noon through www.santasenchantedcastle.ie.

Priority ‘sleep over’ packages, including entry tickets, will go on sale from Tuesday, September 21, direct from the event’s hotel partner The Riverside Park Hotel.

Commenting on the initiative, Acting District Manager Bernie Quigley said: “You will be guaranteed Christmas cheer and a great offering in the castle and indeed about the town streets.”

“We expect hotel ‘sleep over’ packages to prove extremely popular this season,” said Ms Quigley.

"It is important we attract visitors to the banks of the Slaney to bolster the local economy while also lifting the spirits of our townspeople.”

She said safety will be the main priority along with ensuring the event reflects the magic of Christmas.

Patrons can check-in for Christmas at Santa HQ in the castle where they will be entertained by enchanted characters and the Enniscorthy elves over three magical thematic floors.

Children will then be gifted by Santa and Mrs Claus from their winter grotto wonderland. The 45-minute tour is priced €20 with babies less than 12 months old getting in free with a paying adult.

A new aspect for this year’s event will be a static switching on of the town Christmas lights and trees at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 26, with a special seasonal guest to lead an entertaining countdown from the stage on Castle Hill.

Commenting on the plans, the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Cathal Byrne, said Christmas will be more important than ever this year as it will give people a chance to gather and celebrate in public.

"I am heartened to see so many groups working together with the council, chamber and organisers to have Enniscorthy light up and ready for Christmas,” he said.

The festival committee is urging everyone to keep an eye on the Enniscorthy Guardian for further announcements and during the countdown to click onto the Santa’s Enchanted Castle website or Facebook page for event competitions and updates. The Enniscorthy Guardian social media pages will also carry details of events and updates in the coming weeks.