Sale agreed on Ros Aoibhinn nursing home in Bunclody

AN agreement has been reached for the sale of Ros Aoibhinn Nursing home in Bunclody with the sale price believed to be in the region of €700,000.

The property was brought to the market in April by Quinn Property in Gorey and speaking to this newspaper about the sale Jack Quinn said it generated a lot of interest.

“We had good interest in it and we’re delighted now to have reached sale agreed on the property,” said Jack.

He said interested parties made enquiries about the property from all around the country as well a locally.

Read More

“There was a lot of countrywide interest and we had around 10 bidders on it,” he said. In addition to the bidders over 20 separate parties viewed the property which was sold for “well in excess of the guide price”.

“It’s a big site and has a lot of potential uses,” said Jack, who also commented that most of the interest came from parties outside of the county.

“It has the potential for a range of uses and with the current accommodation crisis there is potential there,” said Jack.

The property, located on the R746 Bunclody to Kiltealy Road, served the Bunclody and surrounding areas for around 30 years and was fully operational until recently.

The nursing home went into liquidation in late 2021 and went under the stewardship of the HSE while residents were relocated.

In December HSE/South East Community Healthcare was notified by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) of its plans to cancel the registration of the Ros Aoibhinn private nursing home and on Friday, December 2, 2021, the HSE became the temporary registered provider at the home as part of a role to make alternative, long-term arrangements to get the residents moved to appropriate settings.

The property then went on the market as a vacant possession and was sold by private treaty.

In 2020, an extension was added to the building incorporating a full-sized lift capable of taking ambulance trolleys and there is also a fully enclosed fire escape area and an ensuite extension to an upstairs bedroom.

The building is located on landscaped, mature gardens, to the front, and there is an attractive patio to the rear.

At present, the property has 11 double and six single bedrooms, offering a total of 28 bed spaces, while the building also has reception rooms, dining area, a kitchen, laundry room and dedicated staff areas and the 2.5 acre site also offers scope for further developments

It’s expected that the final stages of the sale process will be completed imminently.