Sailors rescued by Rosslare RNLI after yacht encounters difficulties at sea

A pair of stricken sailors were rescued by the Rosslare Harbour RNLI on Thursday morning, February 9, after their yacht got into trouble at sea. The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat by the Irish Coast Guard at 3.20 a.m. and go to the aid of the sailors after their 10m yacht got into difficulty off the coast of Rosslare.

The lifeboat, under Coxswain Eamonn O’Rourke and with six crew members on-board, launched immediately and made its way to the scene at South Blackwater Buoy, some 12 nautical miles north of Rosslare Harbour.

The night time weather conditions were described as good with a Force 3 wind and a calm sea. Arriving on scene, the lifeboat crew observed that the two male sailors were safe and well. The yacht had got into difficulty when it experienced engine problems.

Having assessed the situation, a decision was made to tow the yacht and her crew safely back to Rosslare Europort, where the operation ended successfully at 6.40 a.m.

Speaking following the call out, Jamie Ryan, Rosslare Harbour RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager said, ‘We were delighted to help the sailors and we wish them a safe onwards journey. I would also like to commend our selfless and dedicated team of volunteers who despite the early hours of the morning responded without hesitation to go to aid of the sailors.

‘We would remind anyone planning a trip to sea to always go prepared. Always wear a lifejacket or suitable buoyancy aid for your activity and always carry a means of communication. Always let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’