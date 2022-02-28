Sadness at the death of former Wexford Town Sergeant Matt Stafford

Tributes have been paid to the former Wexford Town Sergeant Matthew (Mattie) Stafford of Davitt Road North, who died at the weekend.

Mr Stafford, who was in his early 90s, died peacefully at Wexford General Hospital on Saturday. His funeral Mass will take place in Rowe Street Church on Tuesday at noon, followed by burial in St. Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown.

Matt will be remembered by many people as the Town Sergeant who represented Wexford Corporation in various roles, from leading the Mayor of the day in the St. Patrick’s Day parade to overseeing important events such as conferring the Freedom of the Borough on a famous recipient.

Paying tribute to the well-known Wexford man, former Mayor John Roche, on behalf of the town’s former Mayors and former members of Wexford Corporation, said Matt always performed his important functions with dignity, courtesy, professionalism and style.

"He was an impressive figure in his Town Sergeant’s uniform and was a great ambassador for Wexford Corporation and the many Mayors and members of this historic institution from the time of his appointment in the early 1970s to his retirement many years later”, he said.

"Many townspeople will remember Matt rushing around town, on foot or on his trusty bicycle and eventually his motor scooter, carrying out his everyday functions which were very important to the people and the town – rates notices, notices for meetings of the Corporation and important statutory notices such as planning decisions all had to be delivered within certain time frames.

"The Town Sergeant’s role was an extremely important one and not a job for anyone other than the most conscientious of individuals. Matt was that individual and carried out all his duties in a disciplined and organised manner. If Wexford had to invent the ideal Town Sergeant, it would have invented Matt Stafford.

“It was delightful to see Matt live to such a glorious age and for those of us who knew him to meet on Wexford’s Main Street from time to time to reminisce about the old days. Matt was Wexford’s finest,” Mr Roche said, extending sympathy to the Stafford family.

In his earlier working life, Matt was a valued employee of Walkers, the former retail and wholesale grocery and provisions outlet in Selskar Street.

He was a life-long member of the Loch Garman Silver Band and built up a fantastic collection of band music, particularly of brass and silver bands. He loved walking and the environment.

Matt is survived by his beloved wife Madge (nee Foley), his children Dympna, Fiona and Ray, granddaughter Aoife and great-grandson Matthew, his sisters May and Celine; son-in-law Michael; his nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his siblings Frances, Fonsie, Ursula, Stand and Jim.