Sadness at passing of respected Wexford auctioneer Adrian Haythornthwaite

There was widespread sadness within the Wexford community today (Friday) as news broke of the passing of well-known and respected auctioneer Adrian Haythornthwaite following an illness.

A native of Canada, Adrian moved to Wexford and established his own estate agents back in September of 1983. Over that period, he carved out a sterling reputation which preceded him right across the country, and he would’ve helped countless Wexford families to find their forever home.

The news came as a devastating blow to Adrian’s family, his loving wife Sandra and his three sons Ben, Edward and Sam, as well as the many friends and colleagues that he got to know over nearly 40 years in Wexford.

Apart from taking a professional interest in Wexford, Adrian had a genuine love and affinity with the model county and was only too willing to wax lyrical about all that the county has to offer at only the most gentle provocation.

Indeed, in one video posted online, he reflected:

“I can honestly say that I’ve enjoyed every minute’s work in this town, with the people who live here. It’s a great place to be. It’s an absolutely unique place to live.”

In turn, he was well loved and respected by the people of his adopted hometown, a lot of whom were deeply saddened by the news of his passing.

While funeral details have yet to be released, it is expected that Mr Haythornthwaite will be laid to rest on Wednesday next. May he rest in peace.