Sadness at death of well-known Wexford man Rory Stafford

The late Rory Stafford pictured in the Bullring with his dog Yogi. Photo by Padraig Grant.

The family and friends of well-known Wexford man Rory Stafford have been left deeply saddened by his death at the weekend.

Rory of 6 Tower Court, Westgate, Wexford town and formerly of Ballyhurst, Taghmon passed away on Sunday at the age of 55 following a brief illness.

He is survived by his parents Michael and Pauline, his brothers Ulick, Fionn and Mikey; his sisters Imogen, Rebecca and Meadhbh and his extended family and friends.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 8 with Requiem Mass in Bride Street Church at 12 noon, followed by burial in St Ibar’s Cemetery, Crosstown.

He will repose in Macken’s Funeral Home in Distillery Road on Tuesday, June 7 from 4pm to 7 pm.

A graduate of Waterford Institute of Technology , Rory had a great sense of social justice and was involved in a number of campaigns in Wexford down through the years, including anti-water charges protests and action on homelessness which he regarded as a shame on the nation.

Wherever he went, his beloved dog Yogi wasn’t far behind. They were inseparable for the past 14 years and recently, he posted a message alongside a photo of his pet with the words; “My friend since he was a tiny pup. It’s a privilege to mind him in his old age. Unconditional love goes both ways.”

There was widespread sadness following the news of Rory’s death with tributes and expressions of sympathy posted on social media.

In a message on Facebook, his brother-in-law Clive Lawler wrote: “To know you was a pleasure. Though it was never ever plain sailing, your down days were never your own choice.”

"I’ll be forever grateful for knowing you and having you around, especially during our Covid lockdown GAA binges. During your wildest days, I always had your back.

"We are all devastated that you are gone from this sod but we too are happy that you need suffer no longer.”

In another online tribute, Wexford writer Michelle Dooley Mahon offered her sincere sympathy to the Stafford family and said Rory was entirely and uniquely himself in any and all situations.

"We spent many hours leaning against walls, tilting at windmills. Water finds its level. Nothing he ever did surprised me and vice versa.

"He was clever, witty, outrageous, impossible, passionate, infuriating, delightful and himself. How else can we be but human.

"This town will be marked at the loss of the physicality of Rory Michael Desmond Stafford. Today was the first day he made me cry.”